Millie Bobby Brown takes a walk down memory lane as ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 hits Netflix

Actress Millie Bobby Brown on Thursday expressed her gratitude to the Duffer Brothers for giving her the opportunity to act in Stranger Things and taking a chance on everything they “shouldn’t have wanted”.

Brown, 21, posted a set of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram offering a dash of nostalgia to her fans, hours before Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 premiered on Netflix.

The first picture shows Brown on the sets of Stranger Things Season 1. The picture also features Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. Season 1 was released in 2016.

The next picture shows the trio from the sets of the final season. “This show has given me so much. But most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, el’s. Thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted: a British girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built. Enjoy volume 1, folks. See you on the right side up,” the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Millie Bobby Brown has reprised her role as Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic powers, who fights the monsters from the Upside Down, the alternate dimension.

The cast of Season 5 also includes Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.