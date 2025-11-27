‘Bigg Boss 19’: Ashnoor Kaur gets into a scuffle with Tanya Mittal during ‘ticket to finale’ task

The battle for ‘ticket to finale’ is set to intensify in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 as Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal get into a scuffle, as per a promo of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

“Ticket To Finale ki jung mein gharwaale takra rahe hai ek dusre se aur ho rahi hai behes. Are you curious to see who wins it,” the official X handle of JioHotstar Reality wrote on X, alongside a 35-second promo.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the voice of Bigg Boss announced, “Four, three, two, one. One of these four contestants will become the first finalist,” the housemates prepared for a high-stakes showdown.

Tanya Mittal quickly positioned herself as a frontrunner, declaring she would “stay ahead” and “trouble everyone” during the task.

The episode preview also showed tension erupting after Farrhana Bhatt lashed out at Malti Chahar, accusing her of disrupting her task and knocking her out of contention for the ticket to finale.

Farrhana was heard telling Malti, “I don’t call you a disgusting woman. You are. From inside and outside.” Malti responded, “Whatever you do, I don’t care.”

Another confrontation unfolded when Ashnoor Kaur hurled a wooden plank at Tanya during the task, prompting Tanya to warn her: “Don’t try all this with me.”

Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Malti, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik are the remaining contestants on Bigg Boss 19. Kunickaa Sadanand was eliminated in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode last week.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show streams every night at 9pm on JioHotstar and airs at 10.30pm on Colors TV.