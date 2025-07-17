‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix romcom ‘Just Picture It’

Netflix announced a new romcom starring Millie Bobby Brown on Wednesday, hours after dropping the first teaser of Stranger Things Season 5, which marks the actress’s final outing as the fan-favourite character Eleven.

Titled Just Picture It, the upcoming film also stars The Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Millie Bobby Brown and Gabriel LaBelle in a romantic comedy? JUST PICTURE IT,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger (You, Dead Boy Detectives) and written by Jesse Lasky, the film follows two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future — some of the photos show them as a happily married couple with kids.

Just Picture It is Brown’s first romantic comedy, which she has also produced for PCMA Productions with Robert Brown alongside Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films.

Other producers include Alyssa Altman for RK Films, Brown’s husband Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Roberts for PCMA Productions. David Kern will be associated with the film as an executive producer.

Before this, Brown produced and starred in Damsel, which is ranked at the ninth position on the Most Popular Films List (English) on Netflix. She recently wrapped production on Enola Holmes 3, in which she stars as the bright young detective.

In the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Brown’s Eleven prepares for one last showdown with the humanoid monsters of Upside Down as the residents of Hawkins grapple with an epidemic-like situation.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.