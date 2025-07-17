MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 17 July 2025

Connie Francis, the voice behind viral ‘Pretty Little Baby’ song, dies at 87

Francis was admitted to the hospital in Florida earlier this month

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.07.25, 03:35 PM
Connie Francis

Connie Francis File Photo

American singer-actress Connie Francis, known for her 1962 hit song Pretty Little Baby, died at the age of 87 on Wednesday in a Florida hospital, her friend Ron Roberts said on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later,” Roberts, also the president of Francis’s record label Concetta Records, wrote on Facebook.

Francis was hospitalised on July 2, as per news reports. On July 4, she informed her fans on Facebook that she was “feeling better”.

Francis’ track Pretty Little Baby, a chart-topper of the late 1950s and early ’60s, has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity on social media, with netizens hopping on a global reel trend that blends nostalgia with creativity.

Francis was undergoing treatment for orthopedic issues in recent years. According to news reports, she was suffering from other age-related ailments as well.

Francis shot to fame in the late 1950s and emerged as one of the most successful female pop stars of her era. Her musical career spanned decades with back-to-back hits like Stupid Cupid, Who's Sorry Now, and Where the Boys Are.

