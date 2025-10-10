‘Storm’: Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films, Prime Video announce new project

Hrithik Roshan and his cousin Eshaan Roshan have boarded a new Prime Video project — Storm — as producers, the streaming giant announced on Friday.

“Prime Video x HRX Films. A powerful creative collaboration takes its first step! Prepare to enter the thrilling & high-stakes world of Storm (working title). Produced by @iHrithik and @RoshanEshaan. Created and directed by #AjitpalSingh, starring #ParvathyThiruvothu #AlayaF #SrishtiShrivastava #RramaSharma #SabaAzad Production begins soon,” the streaming platform captioned its post on X.

Ajitpal Singh, known for Fire in the Mountains (2021), Rammat-Gammat (2018) and Tabbar (2021), is the creator and director of the upcoming project, which stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

Storm is backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX Films. The project marks his debut as a producer in the streaming space.

“My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan. Today, as we make this special announcement of HRX Films taking its first steps into the world of storytelling, I Thank our partners at @PrimeVideoIN @iamgauravgandhi @madhoknikhil and #SahiraNair, for their confidence, encouragement & critical inputs that has only strengthened the core of Storm,” wrote Hrithik on X.

The 51-year-old actor recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is set to make his debut as a producer with Krrish 4. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.