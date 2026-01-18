Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards join cast of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4

Actor-comedian Steve Coogan, known for Night at the Museum trilogy (2006–2014) and the BBC series The Trip (2010), has joined the cast of HBO’s The White Lotus Season 4, according to media reports.

Alongside Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards of Black Snow fame will also be joining the fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series created by Mike White, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of The White Lotus are yet to reveal the characters that Coogan and Edwards will play.

The first season of the HBO dark comedy series premiered in 2021 followed by the release of two more seasons in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Set in luxurious resorts, each season of the anthology series delves into the lives of wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them, exploring themes of privilege, power dynamics and the complexities of human behaviour.

The White Lotus Season 4, also starring Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka, will follow a new group of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel in France over the course of one week.

The third season of the series, set in Thailand, starred Walton Goggins, Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Rockwell, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. It received 23 Emmy nominations, including eight acting nods.

Overall, the series has earned 66 Emmy nominations and won 16 awards.

Season four is created, written and directed by White, who also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Besides The White Lotus Season 4, Coogan will also feature in Michael Cera's directorial Love Is Not the Answer, co-starring Pamela Anderson and Shirley Henderson.