Crime drama ‘Adolescence’ becomes top Netflix show with 24.3 million views in four days

Crime drama series Adolescence has garnered 24.3 million views on Netflix in just four days, emerging as the streamer’s top show this week, according to data available on Netflix Tudum.

Soon after the show’s release on March 13, social media was abuzz with praise for 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper’s breakout performance.

The limited series stars Cooper as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy, arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie. Though Miller pleads innocence, the police build a strong case against him, leaving both Miller and his family ostracised.

According to Netflix Tudum, the Kate Hudson-starrer series Running Point stood second with 6 million views in its third week of streaming. Robert De Niro’s political drama show Zero Day followed next, with 4.4 million views in its fourth week. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black was fourth with 3.9 million views, while Season 7 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive was on the fifth spot with 3.2 million views in its second week.

Raw: 2025 received 3 million views this week and was placed at the sixth spot. Yellowstone prequel series 1883 made it to the seventh place with 2.9 million views. The Paramount+ series was followed by Ms. Rachel, American Murder: Gabby Petito and Toxic Town.

The cast of Adolescence includes Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco and Mark Stanley.

Cinematographer Matthew Lewis shot each of the four episodes of the series in a single take. In other words, each episode of Adolescence was filmed in one long take by a single camera.

Cooper was 14 when he was filming the Netflix show. The young actor from England’s Warrington is already gearing up for his next project — Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights — set to hit theatres in 2026.