SS Rajamouli, son Karthikeya are characters in Hideo Kojima’s video game ‘Death Stranding 2’

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya have made it to the virtual world of the upcoming video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, developed by Japanese designer Hideo Kojima.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 star-studded game is set to release worldwide on June 26 for PlayStation 5.

Gamers who received early access to the game have been raving about Rajamouli and Karthikeya’s appearances on X.

While Rajamouli features as ‘The Adventurer’, Karthikeya appears as ‘The Adventurer’s Son’ in the game.

Last month, Rajamouli and Karthikeya attended a virtual meeting with Kojima, which had the internet buzzing, with speculations about a possible collaboration.

“Beyond excited for this,” Karthikeya wrote, resharing Kojima’s post carrying a picture of him posing in front of a monitor as Rajamouli and Karthikeya appear on the screen over a video call.

“Naatu Naatu in Death Stranding 2?,” a fan had tweeted back then. “This will be a collaboration for the ages,” another fan commented.

Rajamouli first met Kojima when he was in Japan in 2022 to promote his film RRR. Sharing a picture with Kojima, Rajamouli wrote, “Delighted and honoured to meet the legendary @hideo_kojima in Japan. Talked to him about video games, movies and much more… Will cherish these memories for long.”

The RRR filmmaker had visited Kojima Productions and took a tour around its 360-degree production setup.

Kojima, well-known for designing video games like Metal Gear, Snatcher and Zone of the Enders, is considered the father of the stealth genre. Kojima joined video game developing company Konami in 1986 and later founded Kojima Productions in collaboration with Konami in 2005. He became the vice president of Konami Digital Entertainment in 2011.

In Death Stranding 2, Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker, are set to return, with new additions to the cast including Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna and George Miller.

A live-action adaptation of Death Stranding is currently in the works with A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski at the helm. A24 and Kojima Productions are backing the project.