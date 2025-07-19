Shah Rukh Khan advised one-month rest after injury during ‘King’ shoot: Reports

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been advised a month-long rest after suffering a muscle injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film King at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, as per media reports.

While details about his condition have not been shared by his time, the 60-year-old actor has flown to the United States to seek immediate medical attention, sources close to Shah Rukh told Bollywood Hungama.

The shoot for King, originally planned from July to August at Film City, Golden Tobacco, and YRF, has been reportedly postponed until further notice — a development that may cause a delay in the film’s release.

King is to be shot across locations in India and Europe, with further details on the revised schedule yet to be announced.

In January this year, Shah Rukh confirmed that the actioner will be helmed by his Pathaan director Sidharth Anand.

Backed by Siddharth’s Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, King is expected to arrive in theatres sometime this year or early 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the antagonist in King, which will reportedly also feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.