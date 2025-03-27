Quirky ‘Killbill Society’ promotional campaign backfires, psychiatrists slam makers

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming Bengali film Killbill Society has run into controversy with a promotional campaign sparking outrage for allegedly diluting the gravity of mental health disorders.

A poster of the upcoming film starring Parambrata Chattopadhayay and Koushani Mukherjee, pasted in different parts of Kolkata, carries the text “Are you feeling helpless? Contact Mrityunjoy Kar” — a message that many see as an allusion to suicide helpline numbers.

Upon sending a WhatsApp to the phone number provided in the poster, the reply reads, “I am Mrityunjoy Kar, here to help. If you want to know how, visit your nearest cinema hall on April 11. And if you want to talk to someone in case you’re feeling upset, please find the details below.”

Psychiatrists have come down heavily on the makers of the film, calling them out for being allegedly insensitive to those suffering from mental health issues.

“Very sad... I am at a loss of words. The problem is that the so-called educated people of our country don't consider mental illness as a treatable disease. People need to know that clinical depression, bipolar disorder or psychotic illnesses are painful illnesses (just like Myocardial infarction) and not some 'abstract ideas',” Abhiruchi Chatterjee, a consultant psychiatrist, said, reacting to the poster.

“I have seen that most deaths by suicide occur between 12-4am. Tele MANAS is a better helpline. At least it works 24X7,” mental health professional Ratnaboli Roy commented on the post.

Following the uproar on social media, Srijit clarified that he has no role to play in the marketing strategy of Killbill Society.

“All bouquets for its innovation and out of the box thinking and brickbats for possible detrimental effect on society accrues to the marketing team of SVF. So please direct your questions/tags to the right place,” the filmmaker posted on social media.

“I can say this much as the writer and maker, like Hemlock Society, Killbill Society is an extremely pro-life film inspired by a real life incident in the life of Angelina Jolie,” he added.

“We created Hemlock Society, and now Killbill Society—a pro-life film that encourages hope and discourages self harm or any mental health struggles. When viewers open the chat, they’ll find a lifeline number to seek further support. Our aim is to stand by those who need help,” a spokesperson of SVF told The Telegraph Online.

Scheduled for release on April 11, Killbill Society serves as a sequel to Mukherji's 2012 film, Hemlock Society. The story follows Ananda Kar, portrayed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who reprises his role from the original film. From a benevolent guide in the original film, he has transformed into a cold-blooded murderer, and taken on the name Mrityunjoy Kar, in this instalment.

Koushani Mukherjee joins the cast as Poorna, a young woman grappling with suicidal thoughts. The ensemble also includes Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, and Anindya Chatterjee in pivotal roles.​

The film's soundtrack features compositions by Anupam Roy, Ranajoy Bhattacharjee, and Tamalika Golder, with the background score crafted by Indraadip Dasgupta. Two songs from the film — Nei Tumi Aager Moto and Bhalobeshe Basho Na, sung by Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury and Anupam Roy, respectively, were released recently.

If you are seeking help for mental health issues, you can call the helpline 1-800-313-444-222 (dial 5) run by the Department of Health & Family Welfare ,Government of West Bengal.

You can also get comprehensive mental health care service from Tele MANAS at 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.