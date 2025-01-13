‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ trailer: Parambrata Chattopadhyay stars in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ adaptation

The trailer for National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Produced by SVF, the legal drama is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2025.

“In this subtle distinction between truth and lies, there is no such thing as absolute truth! Truth…lies…illusion,” the production banner wrote in the caption while sharing the trailer.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer offers a glimpse of the ensemble cast, comprising some of the finest talents in Bengali cinema. The lineup includes Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Koushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.

Together, they bring a diverse mix of characters to life, representing a broad spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds, political viewpoints, and sexual orientations.

Inspired by the classic play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei revolves on the deliberations of a jury in a murder trial. The trailer depicts intense debates as the characters, each embodying different sections of the society, grapple with reaching a unanimous verdict. The narrative delves into complex themes of justice, prejudice, and the fine line between right and wrong.

The film's music has been composed by Amit Chatterjee, with Subhadeep Guha handling the background score.