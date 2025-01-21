MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Team ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ goes on a picnic ahead of film's January 23 release

Produced by SVF, this Srijit Mukherji-directed adaptation of ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ stars Kaushik Ganguly and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in key roles

Agnivo Niyogi Published 21.01.25, 03:56 PM
‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ team onboard a picnic bus

'Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei' team onboard a picnic bus

The cast of Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei went on a picnic to the outskirts of Kolkata as part of the film’s promotions ahead of its January 23 release. Srijit was part of the entourage too.

An adaptation of the play and film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei is produced by SVF.

The ensemble cast includes Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Phalguni Chatterjee, Koushik Sen, Anirban Chakrabarti, Rahul Banerjee, Ananya Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Kanchan Mullick, Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.

In a video posted by the official handle of production banner SVF on X, the cast members are seen engaging in banter inside a bus. “Winter is incomplete without a picnic. Team #ShotyiBoleShotyiKichhuNei on their way for a fun-filled picnic,” they wrote in the caption.

In the 35-second-long video, Parambrata is heard saying, “We are going to Ibiza” in an excited tone. Sauraseni chimes in with “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”. In his signature witty style, Srijit declares, “This picnic is hereby christened ‘Promotions Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’. We will make merry. Stay tuned.”

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei brings together a diverse mix of characters, representing a broad spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds, political viewpoints, and sexual orientations, who’ve gathered to deliberate on a crime.

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei Srijit Mukherji Parambrata Chattopadhyay Kaushik Ganguly
