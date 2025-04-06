Fan pulls Sreeleela into crowd forcibly during ‘Aashiqui 3' shoot; video goes viral

A video of Sreeleela being pulled into a crowd by a fan while walking with Kartik Aaryan, and the team of Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3, is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Sreeleela and Kartik can be seen walking through the crowd with their team. The actress walks behind Kartik when suddenly, she is pulled into the crowd by a fan. Walking forward, Kartik doesn’t notice her and keeps walking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreeleela’s team immediately takes action and pulls her back. She keeps moving ahead but looks visibly shaken. Kartik looks behind but doesn’t realise what has happened.

Fans on X expressed their concern over the incident. “This is actually concerning. Whoever did this should pay for this but no....we will debate on a 300 years old grave but will not introduce more strict laws for women's safety,” one of them tweeted.

“The Bouncers should have protected her better. Even normal girls can’t walk in such crowded situations, she is a famous actress,” another X page wrote.

A user pointed out that Kartik did not take any action. “The superstar walking ahead didn't do anything,” reads the tweet.

Kartik and Sreeleela are shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film in Gangtok and Darjeeling. Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the film, touted to be the third instalment in the Aashiqui franchise. The film is set to hit theatres this Diwali.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.