Srabanti Chatterjee steps into a never-before-seen avatar in Hoichoi’s new mystery series ‘Thakumar Jhuli’

Bengali streaming platform Hoichoi on Friday unveiled the first look of Srabanti Chatterjee from the upcoming mystery series Thakumar Jhuli, marking her second collaboration with the platform.

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the series is set to premiere on March 20.

Srabanti, 38, will play Girijabala Sanyal, a woman in her mid-60s from Bishnupur. Calm, composed and deeply observant, Girijabala’s life has been shaped by discipline, dignity and resilience. Widowed early and later devastated by the loss of her only son, she has learned to observe. She also owns three cats — Hori, Bela and Phonte.

The story takes a turn with the arrival of her granddaughter Jaggaseni (Divyani Mondal). A criminal psychology student and the youngest member of the Sanyal family, Jaggaseni returns to India to attend the wedding of her close friend Amrapali Singha Roy, a member of an influential political family.

Hoichoi

However, the celebrations are cut short when Amrapali dies suddenly during the ceremony under suspicious circumstances. It is Girijabala who first senses that something is amiss, refusing to accept the death as an accident and insisting on an investigation.

“What follows is a new-age investigative journey where a grandmother and granddaughter work together to uncover the truth. Not a conventional whodunit, Thakumar Jhuli becomes a meeting point of generations, where lived experience, emotional intelligence, and quiet intuition intersect with academic understanding, modern questioning, and Gen-Z logic. Girijabala and Jaggaseni decode not just clues, but people navigating silences, relationships, and buried motives,” Hoichoi said in a press communique.

Srabanti had earlier collaborated with Hoichoi for the web series Dujone in 2021.