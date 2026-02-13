MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 February 2026

Srabanti Chatterjee steps into a never-before-seen avatar in Hoichoi’s new mystery series ‘Thakumar Jhuli’

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, and also starring Divyani Mondal, the series is set to premiere on March 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.02.26, 03:43 PM
Srabanti Chatterjee in ‘Thakumar Jhuli’

Srabanti Chatterjee in ‘Thakumar Jhuli’ Hoichoi

Bengali streaming platform Hoichoi on Friday unveiled the first look of Srabanti Chatterjee from the upcoming mystery series Thakumar Jhuli, marking her second collaboration with the platform.

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the series is set to premiere on March 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srabanti, 38, will play Girijabala Sanyal, a woman in her mid-60s from Bishnupur. Calm, composed and deeply observant, Girijabala’s life has been shaped by discipline, dignity and resilience. Widowed early and later devastated by the loss of her only son, she has learned to observe. She also owns three cats — Hori, Bela and Phonte.

The story takes a turn with the arrival of her granddaughter Jaggaseni (Divyani Mondal). A criminal psychology student and the youngest member of the Sanyal family, Jaggaseni returns to India to attend the wedding of her close friend Amrapali Singha Roy, a member of an influential political family.

Hoichoi

However, the celebrations are cut short when Amrapali dies suddenly during the ceremony under suspicious circumstances. It is Girijabala who first senses that something is amiss, refusing to accept the death as an accident and insisting on an investigation.

“What follows is a new-age investigative journey where a grandmother and granddaughter work together to uncover the truth. Not a conventional whodunit, Thakumar Jhuli becomes a meeting point of generations, where lived experience, emotional intelligence, and quiet intuition intersect with academic understanding, modern questioning, and Gen-Z logic. Girijabala and Jaggaseni decode not just clues, but people navigating silences, relationships, and buried motives,” Hoichoi said in a press communique.

Srabanti had earlier collaborated with Hoichoi for the web series Dujone in 2021.

RELATED TOPICS

Thakumar Jhuli Srabanti Chatterjee Hoichoi Shows
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock market crash: Sensex and Nifty tumble over 1% amid global weakness

Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Titan, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and HCL Technologies were the major laggards
Pawan Khera
Quote left Quote right

What exactly does Jaishankar do? Is his job limited to delivering speeches at international fora

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT