Salim Khan stable but under observation, Javed Akhtar visits longtime collaborator

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday visited longtime collaborator Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital, where the latter has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

A video shared by paparazzi showed Akhtar arriving at the Bandra hospital to check on Salim’s condition.

Salim and Javed rose to fame together after writing blockbusters such as Deewar, Sholay, Zanjeer and Agneepath. At the height of their success, they were regarded as the highest-paid writers in the industry, reportedly earning a rupee more than leading actors.

The partnership ended after 12 years, with their separation widely attributed to creative fatigue.

Members of Salim Khan’s family were also seen visiting the hospital throughout the day. His wives Helen and Salma Khan, along with his son Salman Khan, arrived to check on his health.

Later, Salman’s siblings Alvira and Arpita Khan, along with Atul Agnihotri and Ayush Sharma, also visited the hospital. Salim’s grandchildren — Arhaan, Nirvaan and Alizeh Agnihotri — were there as well.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, a close friend of Salman, also reached the hospital to be with the family.

In an official statement, the hospital said the veteran writer was brought to the emergency department by family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra on Tuesday at 8.30am and was admitted to the ICU.

“Emergency care was initiated and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care unit on the first floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Respecting the relatives' request, further details are not being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with the due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us,” the statement added.

“He is stable but is under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” it further said.