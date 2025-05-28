Srabanti Chatterjee-starrer ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ to release in theatres during Durga Puja

Devi Chowdhurani, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra, is set to hit cinemas during Durga Puja, 2025, the makers announced on Tuesday. The upcoming period drama was slated to release in theatres in May.

A new poster for the film starring Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee,was also dropped on the occasion.

“Devi will arrive in Devipaksha. This Puja, the uprising begins at your nearest cinema,” Prosenjit wrote on X.

Devi Chowdhurani is an adaptation of Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s 1884 novel of the same name. It tells the story of a young woman named Prafulla who transforms into the legendary bandit queen, Devi Chowdhurani.

Set in 18th-century Bengal, the novel explores themes of social justice, rebellion and women’s empowerment against the backdrop of British colonial rule.

Apart from Srabanti and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the ensemble cast also includes Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Arjun Chakrabarty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee and Kinjal Nanda.

The film will face off against Dev-starrer Raghu Dakat, directed by Dhrubo Banerjee at the box office. Also releasing during Durga Puja is Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Raktabeej 2. Srabanti has another film lined up for release during Durga Puja — Durganagar directed by Saptaswa Basu.

Last year, Devi Chowdhurani became the first Bengali-language film to gain official Indo-U.K. co-production status, granted by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, FFO, Invest India, and the U.K.'s BFI and DCMS.