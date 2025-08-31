‘Spy x Family’ Season 3 to premiere in October, new poster out

The Forgers will return in Season 3 of the popular anime series Spy x Family on October 4, the makers announced on Sunday.

In a poster shared by the official page of the anime, little Anya shows off her not-so-wild imagination. She holds a green crayon in her hand, while Loid, Yor, Frankie and other aspects of Anya’s daily life surround her.

Based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family follows the spy Loid Forger who has built a fake family for his ultimate mission. What Loid does not know is that his wife, Yor, is an assassin and his adopted daughter, Anya, is a telepath.

The upcoming instalment of the anime series was announced during the Spy x Family Extra Mission event on June 9 at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Chofu, Japan.

The first season of the comedy series came out in 2022 and became an instant hit. The story, involving an unusual family, moves forward jauntily as five-year-old Anya’s yearning to turn her fake family into a real one makes for its emotional moments.

In the second season, which came out in October last year, the Forgers navigated new challenges. While Loid dealt with a dangerous mission involving an extremist group, Yor struggled with her assassin duties despite being injured. Anya, on the other hand, strived to receive stars for her academic performance at the elite Eden Academy.

All episodes of the first and second season of Spy x Family are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.