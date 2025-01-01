Spotlight on some of the much-awaited Bengali films set to release in the first half of 2025

Aamar Boss

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have built a reputation for using compelling narratives and introducing innovative elements in their cinematic endeavours. After the blockbuster success of Bohurupi, their upcoming film Aamar Boss, starring Rakhee and Shiboprosad, is set to hit the screens on May 16. Known for the thematic depth of their films, Roy and Mukherjee consistently push the boundaries of narrative innovation. The highly anticipated Aamar Boss continues this tradition, promising audiences a fresh perspective.

Joto Kando Kolkatatei

Anik Datta’s much-awaited film Joto Kando Kolkatatei is set to release this summer. The film comes in two parts. The lead character Saba (played by Bangladeshi actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed) comes from Dhaka to Calcutta in search of her roots and gets involved in a mystery. She is helped by Topshe (played by Abir Chatterjee) in solving a puzzle and the mystery. Both of them are Feluda fans and the story is peppered with references and Easter eggs of the famous fictional sleuth. This takes them to Darjeeling and Kurseong. Shot partly in the hills of North Bengal but mostly in Calcutta, the film traverses between two periods — the present day and the 1960s, for the back story.

Abir Chatterjee and Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed star in Joto Kando Kolkatatei directed by Anik Datta

Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei

Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei promises a riveting drama featuring an ensemble cast. Set to release on January 23, the film is about a 12-member jury’s efforts to deliver a just verdict to a boy who has been accused of murder. Besides the theme of justice, the courtroom drama will also explore aspects like the deceptive nature of reality and the blurry area between truth and falsehood.

Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan

Featuring Rukmini Maitra in the titular role, Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan focuses on the journey of the first theatre legend of the Bengali stage. Billed as ‘the untold story of Bengal’s theatre icon’, the film promises to uncover interesting facets of her life and personality. Binodini’s dedication to theatre and to her craft is clearly evident in the teaser which dropped recently, as is her love for stardom and popularity. Her passion for the stage is also expressed in a scene where she is heard declaring that she worships theatre like people worship divinity. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Binodini — Ekti Natir Upakhyan hits theatres on January 23.

Puratawn

Suman Ghosh’s film Puratawn, which marks Sharmila Tagore’s return to Bengali cinema after a 14-year hiatus, is set to release in theatres on April 11. Starring Sharmila Tagore, Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta in lead roles, Puratawn revolves around a mother-daughter relationship where Rituparna plays Sharmila’s daughter. Recently, Puratawn won the Best Film award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. The festival also honoured Sharmila Tagore with the Best Actress award. Shot mostly in Calcutta, the film is produced by Rituparna Sengupta’s production house, Bhavna Aaj O Kal.

Devi Chowdhurani

Devi Chowdhurani, directed by Subhrajit Mitra, is a tale of valour, and of the indomitable spirit of a woman who took up arms to save her country and its people. Besides Bankim Chandra’s famous novel, the film is based on local folk tales and East India Company archival records. Devi Chowdhurani delves into a forgotten historical chapter of the Great Bengal Famine of 1770 and the Sanyasi rebellion against British colonial oppressors. As the first Bengali film to achieve official Indo-UK co-production status, Devi Chowdhurani celebrates India’s rich heritage and its struggle for Independence. The film stars Srabanti, Prosenjit, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Arjun Chakrabarty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Kinjal Nanda.

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan

The third film in the Jawker Dhan series, which is set in Rajasthan, sees Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty and Koel Mallick come together once again. The story is a spin-off on the character of Mukul from Satyajit Ray’s Sonar Kella. Mukul now runs a bookshop in College Street and some of the memories from his past life come back to him.

Bhaggyolokkhi

Mainak Bhaumik’s film Bhaggyolokkhi, set to release on January 10, is a darkly comic tale of an ordinary middle-class couple who suddenly find themselves thrust headlong into a world of crime. Trapped in a boring and stressful middle-class life, Satya and Kaberi Ganguly are constantly worried about how to make ends meet. One day, Sayan, a friend of Satya from his school days, who he barely recognises, invites himself over for a night to their house. He mysteriously dies of a drug overdose in their home, leaving behind a suitcase filled with money.

Sarthopor

Ranjit and Koel Mallick are set to return to the big screen with the film Sarthopor. Directed by Annapurna Bose, the film is a family drama that revolves around a brother-sister relationship. Sarthopor also stars Koushik Sen.

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar

Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s film Ei Raat Tomar Amaar is a poignant tale of a sexagenarian couple and a single night in their life which happens to be their wedding anniversary. Abandoned in their home, with their only son working abroad, the couple celebrate the night by themselves. The film, starring Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, releases on January 31.

Mrigaya

Abhirup Ghosh’s film Mrigaya focuses on four cops, who are forced to team up, in order to hunt down a dangerous criminal who is on the run. Starring Vikram Chatterjee, Anirban Chakrabarti, Ritwick Chakraborty, Susmita Chatterjee, Saurav Das and Priyanka Sarkar, the film relies heavily on the chemistry and dynamics between the four cops.

Omorshongi

Omorshongi, starring Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, is all set to release on January 31. Directed by Dibya Chatterjee, the film is a tale of love, loss, and self-discovery, set against the backdrop of a modern city.

Check In Cheque Out

Satrajit Sen’s film Check In Cheque Out, starring Ishaa Saha, Chandreyee Ghosh, Ratul Shankar and Aryann Bhowmik, is about a hotel which has withstood the vagaries of time for over a century and is still relevant.

Also releasing...

Oporichito (January 10),

Felubakshi (January 17), Asukh Bishukh, Pokkhirajer Dim