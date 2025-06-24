‘Splitsville’ trailer: Dakota Johnson’s comedy drama narrates a tale of modern-day love, betrayal

Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin and Adria Arjona navigate love, romance and betrayal in the trailer of Michael Angelo Corvino’s upcoming film Splitville, dropped by production house TeaTime.Pictures on Monday.

Billed as a ‘riotous comedy of marital woes’, the story centres around Carey (Kyle Marvin), who was shattered after his wife Ashley (Adria Arjona) casually informed him in a car that she had cheated and wanted a divorce. After landing in the crossroads after one year of their marriage, Carey rushes to his friends Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Covino), to seek help.

Julie and Paul, who seemed a happily married couple, advised Carey that the key to a healthy and joyful marriage comes from maintaining an open relationship.

However, the dynamic and understanding between Paul and Julie shifted after the latter slept with Carey. What comes after the revelation of Julie and Carey’s affair is an event of chaos, betrayal, tension, rivalry and comic mayhem.

“SPLITSVILLE. An unromantic comedy from Michael Angelo Covino. Starring Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Covino. In Select Theatres 8.22, Everywhere 9.5,” makers wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer of Splitsville.

Backed by Dakota Johnson’s production house, TeaTime.Pictures, the film also stars David Castañeda, O-T Fagbenle, Charlie Gillespie, Nicholas Braun, Simon Webster, Jessika Mathurin, Stephen Adekolu, Tyrone Benskin, Nahéma Ricci and Letitia Brookes.

The comedy drama had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, where it received a six-minute standing ovation. At the film festival, Covino stated that filmmakers should make more comedy films since “laughter should be seen in a theatre, not on a television screen.”

Written by Covino and Kyle Marvin, Splitsville is set for its theatrical release on August 22.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson was recently seen in Celine Song’s romantic drama Materialists, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans.