South Korean musical theatre stars Lee Jun Woo, Baek Eun Hye announce marriage

South Korean musical theatre actors Lee Jun Woo and Baek Eun Hye have announced that they are getting married. The couple, who first met while performing together in the musical Agatha Christie, shared the news on June 5.

In a social media post, Lee said he wanted to personally inform fans who had supported him throughout his career.

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“I wanted to share the news directly with those who have always supported and stood by me,” he wrote.

Speaking about his bride-to-be, Lee said, “A precious person has come into my life, someone who looks in the same direction and walks alongside me. And I have made a promise to spend my life with that person”.

The 30-year-old actor also thanked fans for their encouragement over the years.

“Thanks to the love and support you have given me, from my days as an athlete to now as a musical actor, I am who I am today. That is why I wanted to share this happy news with you,” he said.

Lee further sought blessings from well-wishers as the couple prepares to begin married life.

“I will continue to live with gratitude in the place God has entrusted to me, and I will do my best both on stage and at home. I would be grateful if you could pray for us and bless us,” he added.

Baek's agency, Big Boss Entertainment, confirmed the marriage plans but said details regarding the wedding ceremony would remain private.

Born in 1986, Baek made her musical theatre debut in From the Bottom in 2007 and has since appeared in productions such as Spring Awakening, Cinderella Homme, Let Me Fly, Agatha Christie and Laika.

She is also known to television audiences for her roles in popular Korean dramas including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Nokdu Flower, Black Dog: Being A Teacher, Sell Your Haunted House and Family by Choice. She is currently appearing in My Royal Nemesis.

Lee, born in 1996, initially pursued figure skating before moving into musical theatre. He debuted on stage with La Révolution in 2021 and has since featured in productions including Duel, Black Mary Poppins and Story of Aesop.

He is currently performing in the musical The Brothers Karamazov.