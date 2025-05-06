K-pop wave at Met Gala 2025: Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Seventeen’s S. Coups steal the show

South Korean pop stars, including Blackpink members Lisa, Jennie and Rose, turned heads at the Met Gala 2025 on Tuesday.

Renowned K-pop boy band Stray Kids member S.Coups also attended the event in a stylish outfit.

Blackoink member Jennie, who dropped her single Soul City under her record label Oddateiler, attended the event in a custom-made Chanel outfit. The 29-year-old singer, who attended the event for the third time, dazzled in a voluminous, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit featuring the brand’s emblematic camellia flower, a matching top and pumps, adding a dramatic flair to her elegant look.

The outfit, which took 330 hours to design, also includes a black satin overskirt lined with white taffeta.

Thai singer-rapper was spotted in a dramatic lacy blazer by Louis Vuitton, which features mesh stockings, jewelled buttons and a monochromatic iteration of the brand’s ‘Speedy’ bag.

The singer was recently seen in the HBO thriller drama series The White Lotus Season 3, where she played Mook, a hotel concierge.

Blackpink singer Rosé exuded elegance in a custom Saint Laurent tuxedo designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Her look was elevated by a striking statement necklace and vibrant red heels, making her a true fashion icon.

The APT. singer aced her effortlessly classy fashion on check with dewy makeup and a statement pendant.

Rose released her singles APT. (featuring Bruno Mars), Number One Girl and Toxic Till The End as solo projects. She also dropped her second album, Rosie, under the record labels Atlantic Records and The Black Label.

K-pop boy band Seventeen’s leader S.Coups brought subtle sophistication to the Met Gala red carpet in a tonal BOSS ensemble. His refined look was elevated by nuanced details like the coat's textured lapel.

Seventeen’s fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, is set to release on May 26, marking a significant milestone — their 10th anniversary as a group. This album is their first full-length release in nearly three years since Face the Sun in 2022. The title Happy Burstday symbolises the group's explosive transformation as they embark on a bold new chapter.

The Met Gala 2025 was held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 (ET). It focused on menswear, particularly the influence of black men throughout history.