Netflix announces new K-drama starring ‘Squid Game’ actor Gong Yoo, Song Hye-kyo

Squid Game star Gong Yoo is set to pair with Glory’s Song Hye-kyo for a new K-drama, tentatively titled Slowly But Intensely, set against the backdrop of growing violence in the Korean entertainment industry between the ‘60s and ‘80s, Netflix announced on Monday.

“A fierce story of those who threw themselves into the brutal and violent Korean entertainment industry of the 1960s-80s, chasing their dreams of dazzling success. A powerful coming-of-age tale by writer Noh Hee-kyung and director Lee Yoon-jung, Slowly but Intensely (working title), starring Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, and Lee Ha-nee. Only on Netflix,” the streamer announced on Instagram, unveiling the cast for the upcoming series.

Helmed by the Summer Strike director Lee Yoon-jung, the upcoming drama also stars Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, and Lee Ha-nee in pivotal roles.

Gong Yoo, who recently charmed the audience by reprising his role as the mysterious salesman in the popular dystopian thriller series Squid Game Season 2, is set to reunite with Lee Yoon-jung for the upcoming show after the 2007 romantic K-drama Coffee Prince. The 45-year-old actor was recently seen in the Netflix thriller series The Trunk.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo, known for her roles in the popular dramas Descendants of the Sun, Now We Are Breaking Up and Encounter, was recently seen in the supernatural thriller film Dark Nuns. Also starring Jeon Yeo-been, the film is a spin-off of the 2015 film The Priests which was directed and written by Jang Jae-hyun.