Sourav Ganguly dons police uniform, wields a baton in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ promo

After weeks of speculation about former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s rumoured role in Netflix show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the streamer on Monday dropped a promo video for the show featuring Ganguly as a cop.

Clad in the police uniform, Ganguly wields a baton in the promo video while auditioning for a role in the upcoming crime drama show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also alludes to Ganguly’s cricketing career, with references to his reported differences with then Team India coach Greg Chappell and his liking for playing shots on the off side of the field.

Talking about the collaboration, Ganguly said, “As someone who has always been passionate about thrillers and cop dramas, Khakee as a franchise is definitely one of my favourites. So when Netflix approached me, I was excited to collaborate with them for the newest instalment of Khakee - The Bengal Chapter, in the capacity of a superfan.”

“The series has been extensively shot in Kolkata and the gripping narrative and stellar performances make it a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a well-made thriller,” added Ganguly.

“The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter 👀🐯Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter out 20 March, only on Netflix,” wrote the streaming platform on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Dada tumi hai Hunarshaali. Dada tumi dekhate shaktishaali.Khattakk,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Watching Dada as a cop was not on my 2025 Bingo.”

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, depicting a city embroiled in a power struggle between gangsters and politicians, where law enforcement battles to maintain order.

The official synopsis on IMDb further elaborates: “After a respected officer’s death in early 2000s Bengal, IPS Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos.”

Prosenjit and Jeet will appear together on screen for the first time in the series, which is the second instalment in Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller franchise.

Alongside Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das. Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes a cameo appearance in the show.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 20.