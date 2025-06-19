Sound Hashira to return to the big screen in special video ahead of ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ release

Ahead of the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle on July 18 in Japan, movie chain Toho Cinemas will screen an exclusive movie etiquette video in collaboration with Studio Ufotable, featuring the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and his three kunoichi wives.

According to Crunchyroll, only Toho Cinema attendees will get to see the full short, which will start screening before select films from June 20 to July 17 in Japan. These short “etiquette” features are a fun reminder to moviegoers to respect their fellow attendees' viewing experience.

The first part of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy is set to hit theatres in India on September 12.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer is animated by Ufotable. Akira Matsushima serves as the chief animation director and character designer, while Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina have scored the music.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day to find that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He resolves to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. Soon, he comes across the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training to become a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the vicious demons.

The Infinity Castle Arc of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge follows Tanjiro, the Demon Slayer Corps, and the seven Hashira being pulled by the demon king Muzan into his lair for a final battle. The arc covers various fights against the Upper Rank demons, the most powerful demons in existence, before the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

The upcoming release covers the final arc of the popular anime series.

Demon Slayer, created by Koyoharu Gotouge, began as a manga series in 2016. The popularity of the manga led to its anime adaptation in 2019. The release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train in 2020 further cemented the show’s global popularity.