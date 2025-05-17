Soukarya Ghosal’s ‘Pokkhiraj er Dim’ starring Anirban Bhattacharya set for June 13 release

After enchanting audiences with magical realism in Rainbow Jelly (2018), director Soukarya Ghosal is all set to return to the big screen with a new fantasy adventure, Pokkhiraj er Dim. Backed by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, the film will hit theatres on June 13.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni, Pokkhiraj er Dim is a “blend of fantasy, science, and emotion that resonates with both children and adults, rooted deeply in Bengali storytelling magic,” as per a press communique from the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official poster of the film, unveiled on Friday, offers the first glimpse into Ghosal’s latest universe. At its centre is Anirban Bhattacharya, portraying an eccentric genius, flanked by two spirited children played by Anumegha Banerjee and Mahabrata Basu.

“With glowing elements, scientific doodles, and an aura of mystery surrounding what appears to be a mythical “egg,” the poster teases a story where wonder meets wisdom,” the makers added in their statement.

Soukarya Ghosal’s last film was Bhootpori, starring Jaya Ahsan, which hit theatres in 2024. Anirban was last seen in Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s supernatural thriller Bhog, streaming on Hoichoi. Anumegha Banerjee and Mahabrata Basu were both part of Rainbow Jelly.