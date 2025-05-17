MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 17 May 2025

Soukarya Ghosal’s ‘Pokkhiraj er Dim’ starring Anirban Bhattacharya set for June 13 release

The fantasy adventure film, also starring Anumegha Banerjee and Mahabrata Basu, is produced by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.05.25, 01:23 PM
The poster of ‘Pokkhiraj er Dim’

The poster of ‘Pokkhiraj er Dim’ SVF

After enchanting audiences with magical realism in Rainbow Jelly (2018), director Soukarya Ghosal is all set to return to the big screen with a new fantasy adventure, Pokkhiraj er Dim. Backed by Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment, the film will hit theatres on June 13.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni, Pokkhiraj er Dim is a “blend of fantasy, science, and emotion that resonates with both children and adults, rooted deeply in Bengali storytelling magic,” as per a press communique from the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official poster of the film, unveiled on Friday, offers the first glimpse into Ghosal’s latest universe. At its centre is Anirban Bhattacharya, portraying an eccentric genius, flanked by two spirited children played by Anumegha Banerjee and Mahabrata Basu.

“With glowing elements, scientific doodles, and an aura of mystery surrounding what appears to be a mythical “egg,” the poster teases a story where wonder meets wisdom,” the makers added in their statement.

Soukarya Ghosal’s last film was Bhootpori, starring Jaya Ahsan, which hit theatres in 2024. Anirban was last seen in Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s supernatural thriller Bhog, streaming on Hoichoi. Anumegha Banerjee and Mahabrata Basu were both part of Rainbow Jelly.

RELATED TOPICS

Pokkhiraj Er Dim Soukarya Ghosal Anirban Bhattacharya SVF
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul misses an opportunity, Cong’s Tharoor wound bare in list of leaders to carry India’s missive

Leader of Opposition passes up a chance to embarrass PM Narendra Modi on foreign soil while Jairam Ramesh says Thiruvananthapuram MP was not among party’s choices given to Centre
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

India willing to cut 100% tariffs on US goods, trade deal with New Delhi coming soon

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT