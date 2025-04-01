Sony Pictures announces Tom Holland’s next ‘Spider-Man’ movie title, release date

The next movie in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film franchise is titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theatres on July 31 next year, makers Sony Pictures announced on Tuesday.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day July 31, 2026,” Sony Pictures wrote on X, announcing a new chapter for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following the events of the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

Last month, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink joined Tom Holland as one of the lead cast in the upcoming film.

However, the role Sadie will play hasn’t been disclosed yet. According to fan theories, she might be introduced as X-Men character Jean Grey or another redhead Spider-Man character.

Holland is currently filming for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. He will start shooting for Spider-Man 4 after wrapping up production for the Nolan-helmed film.

Sadie, on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting for the final season of Stranger Things, which will hit Netflix later this year.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

Talking about the cast and crew of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a chat with Variety, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton said, “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their bloods off for this.”

“They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ hits your theatres,” Cretton added.