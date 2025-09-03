Watch: Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bijuria’ reimagined for Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Singer Sonu Nigam’s popular 1990s track Bijuria has been reimagined for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the music video for which was dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The new version has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi with additional vocals by Asees Kaur. The original, composed by Ravi Pawar with lyrics by Nigam and Ajay Jhingran, has been updated with modern beats.

“Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives,” Nigam said in a statement. “Revisiting it now decades later feels like a full-circle moment. Tanishk has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees has added her own flavour that elevates the track. Varun and Janhvi have made the track special with their amazing dance moves”.

Dhawan said the track instantly struck a chord with him. “When I first heard this new version of Bijuria, nostalgia hit hard and I knew it was something special. Shooting this with Janhvi and getting Sonu Nigam sir singing the track was a fun experience. The hookstep, beats and vibe have been stuck in my head ever since,” he said.

Kapoor described the experience of filming the number as “an absolute blast”. “Bijuria has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance. The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove,” she said.

Calling the project a “tribute and a celebration”, Bagchi said, “Reimagining a song like Bijuria comes with a huge sense of responsibility. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect.”

“Singing Bijuria alongside Sonu Nigam sir is truly special — it’s a song I grew up loving. I wanted to bring my own bold and playful energy to it while staying true to its iconic vibe,” Kaur said.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra.