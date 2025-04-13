Sonu Kakkar deletes viral post which claims about breaking ties with siblings Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar

Singer Sonu Kakkar has now deleted her viral post from social media, where she announced earlier that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

In the now-deleted post, Sonu wrote, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.”

Though she didn’t add any further explanation alongside the post, it drew the attention of netizens. However, neither Tony nor Neha have addressed the matter.

Some social media users showed concern for the siblings while others wondered if it was a gimmick. A Reddit user wrote, “This is 100% PR.”

Earlier, Neha Kakkar drew flak on social media after breaking down into tears followed by facing backlash from the audience at her March 23 Melbourne concert for arriving three hours late to the venue.

In the viral videos, Kakkar apologised to the audience, saying, “Guys, you are really sweet. You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for me for so long. I hate it, I have never made anyone wait in my life but you are waiting for me).”

“I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. I will make sure that I will make you all dance,” she added.

Later, Neha issued a statement accusing the organisers of running away with her payment, days after she was booed and heckled for arriving three hours late at the venue.

However, the organisers of the show later revealed that they were in “big debt” after the show and that the singer should be making payments to them.

“We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board,” said a representative of Beats Production, the company that organised Kakkar’s show in Melbourne.