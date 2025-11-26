Indie filmmakers to get new platform to connect with producers at Kolkata short film festival

Independent filmmakers in Kolkata will be offered a dedicated platform to connect directly with producers, investors, OTT executives and major production houses.

Named CineBridge, the event will be held at the International Kolkata Short Film Festival (IKSFF) on 24 January, organisers of the annual film festival said on Wednesday in a statement.

Set to take place at Rotary Sadan, Kolkata, CineBridge is billed as a cornerstone event within IKSFF 2026, delivering a market-driven ecosystem that empowers emerging storytellers to submit, pitch, connect and create on a global scale.

“With the extraordinary filmmakers we’ve worked with over the years, it became clear that it’s time to go beyond screenings,” said Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman, IKSFF.

Inspired by major global markets like NFDC Film Bazaar, CineBridge aims to become Eastern India’s premier industry interaction hub. Here, filmmakers can pitch new ideas or films directly to decision makers, seek co-production or financing, find distribution and OTT buyers, build meaningful industry partnerships, and showcase projects ready for acquisition.

Major production houses and OTT platforms, including Little Lamb Production and EON Films from Mumbai have already confirmed participation, as per the press communique.

Since its inception in 2020, IKSFF has hosted notable personalities including Dr. Mohan Agashe, Moon Moon Sen, Barun Chanda, Paran Bandopadhyay, Joya Seal Ghosh, Pandit Bikram Ghosh, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Bauddhayan Mukherji.

IKSFF 2026 will take place from 20 January to 25 January.