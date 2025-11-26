Palaash Muchhal’s cousin comes out in support of musician amid cheating allegations

Palaash Muchhal’s cousin Neeti Tak came out in support of the 30-year-old musician amid rumours of him having cheated on Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

Ahead of Palaash and Smriti’s 23 November wedding, the cricketer’s father Srinivas Mandhana was hospitalised due to cardiac issues. Soon after that, Palaash also had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acidity issues.

While Palaash was discharged a day later, Smriti’s father was reportedly discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre on Tuesday morning.

However, social media has been rife with rumours of Palaash having cheated on Smriti with a choreographer. According to speculation, Palaash’s infidelity caused Smriti to cancel the wedding.

An old video of Palaash proposing to his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah also went viral on social media amid the cheating allegations.

“Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth... Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours...pray for him,” wrote Tak on her Instagram Story amid the speculation on social media.

Instagram

Palaash and Smriti are yet to issue an official statement.

Smriti’s wedding-related posts, engagement announcements, reels, and the proposal video have been deleted from her profile. Smriti’s close friend and Indian Women’s cricket team player Jemimah Rodrigues has also deleted the engagement videos and pictures from her profile.

Smriti and Palaash were scheduled to tie the knot on 23 November in Sangli in the presence of close family members and friends. Several members of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team had also joined Smriti for the pre-wedding celebrations.

Palaash’s elder sister, singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal, on Tuesday said that the wedding festivities were put on hold due to Smriti’s father’s health. Palaash’s mother Amita Muchhal has also said that both Palaash and Smriti are close to the cricketer’s father and did not want to continue with the wedding till he had fully recuperated.

Palaash and Smriti have been in a relationship since 2019. Palaash was also present at the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister Palak. Smriti is the vice-captain and opening batter of Indian women's cricket team.