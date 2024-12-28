Felubakshi teaser: Soham Chakraborty plays a tech-savvy sleuth in Bengali whodunnit

Soham Chakraborty’s modern tech-savvy detective and Madhumita Sarcar’s Debjani team up to unravel the mystery behind an unnatural death in the teaser of upcoming Bengali film Felubakshi, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

Filled with mystery, action and drama, the one-minute-long teaser opens with a boy collapsing on the floor and dying at his birthday party. As his father, played by Sumanta Mukherjee, is stricken by grief, one of his acquaintances advises him to approach the detective Felubakshi, whom he describes as “sharp, intelligent and also very dangerous”.

Taking on the case, Soham’s Felubakshi joins forces with Madhumita’s Debjani. Together, they embark on a journey with unexpected twists and turns as three more murders take place and the number of suspects increases.

Directed by Debraj Sinha, Felubakshi also stars Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni, set to make her Tollywood debut with the film. Also starring Sataf Figar and Srijit Ayushman Sarkar in key roles, the upcoming detective thriller is slated to hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

Produced by Himani Films in association with Medianext Entertainment, Felubakshi features Sudipta Majumdar as the cinematographer with music by Aditi Basu and Amlan Chakraborty.

Soham was last seen as an activist fighting superstitions in Pathikrit Basu’s Shastri, which featured Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. Madhumita’s last big screen release was Surjo where she played a photojournalist opposite Vikram Chatterjee.