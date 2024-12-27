Social media influencer and radio jockey Simran Singh dies by suicide at 25

Simran Singh, a popular social media influencer and radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, died by suicide on Wednesday evening in her rented apartment in Gurugram, Haryana.

Affectionately known as ‘Jammu ki Dhadkan’, RJ Simran had over 7 lakh followers on Instagram. The 25-year-old regularly shared glimpses of her daily life through reels. From sharing funny videos to dance reels, fashion inspiration, makeup content and mini travel vlogs, Simran was very active on social media. Her vibrant videos and engaging content had helped her build a significant fan base on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influencer also met Abhishek Bachchan at an event in August last year. Sharing a video with the actor, Simran wrote, “Simran being simran. Clumsy behaviour 101.”

Simran often shared videos with her pet dog, Scooter. Her last post was on December 13. The video shows her dancing in a gown by the ocean. “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach,” reads the caption to her post.

According to media reports, Simran had been struggling with personal issues for some time. Following a written complaint from the bereaved family, her post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning. Her body was later handed over to her family.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their heartfelt condolences over her untimely death in a statement on X.

“Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the JKNC, and Vice President and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah along with Deputy CM @Surinderch55 have expressed profound grief over the tragic & untimely demise of Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran and lovingly referred to as "Jammu ki Dhadkan,” reads a post on the official X page of JKNC.

"Simran’s voice and charm resonated with the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of our region will always be remembered," Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah said in a joint statement.