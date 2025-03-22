Rachel Zegler-and-Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Snow White’ becomes lowest Hollywood opener in India

Disney’s latest live-action remake, Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, had an underwhelming start at the Indian box office, becoming the lowest Hollywood opener in the country this year, according to latest trade reports.

The Marc Webb-directed film, which reimagines the classic fairytale, earned just Rs 65 lakh on its opening day in theatres across India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk..

Snow White also trailed behind Bollywood releases Chhaava and The Diplomat.

In North America, Snow White opened to a collection of USD 15.5 million on Friday, including USD 3.5 million from Thursday night previews, according to Deadline. The movie is projected to earn between USD 45 million and USD 55 million in America during its opening weekend.

Snow White follows a trend of live-action adaptations of Disney’s animated classics. While previous films like The Lion King (2019) and Aladdin (2019) crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, others such as Dumbo (2019) and The Little Mermaid (2023) struggled to recover their budgets.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava maintained its momentum at the Indian box office on the 36th day of its theatrical run. The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama minted Rs 2.10 crore nett on its sixth Friday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 574.95 crore nett so far.

John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which entered its second week in theatres on Friday, earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 8. The domestic collection of the Shivam Nair-directed political thriller now stands at Rs 20.40 crore nett.