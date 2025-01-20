Akshay Kumar set to play Lord Shiva in his Telugu debut ‘Kannappa’; first look out

Akshay Kumar is set to play the role of Lord Shiva in the upcoming Mukesh Kumar Singh-directed Telugu mythological fantasy film Kannappa, the actor said on Monday, unveiling his first-look poster for the film.

“Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa🏹. Honoured to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya,” the actor wrote alongside the poster in which he is seen holding a trident and damaru with one leg placed atop a rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Khel Khel Mein actor, who is going to make his Telugu film debut with Kannappa has earlier played divine characters, including Lord Krishna in OMG– Oh My God! (2012) and Lord Shiva in OMG 2 (2023).

Starring Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key roles, the film will also feature cameo appearances by Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.

Earlier, the makers of the film dropped the first-look posters of Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal.

Slated for an April 25 release, Kannappa follows the story of an atheist hunter Kannappa (Vishnu Manchu), who becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and plucks out his eyes in an act of devotion.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller, Sky Force, which is slated to release on January 24 and also stars Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, Akshay has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla, and Jolly LLB 3.