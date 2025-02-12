Rohit Shetty teases 'biggest blockbuster of 2025' starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty Wednesday teased an upcoming project featuring Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, prompting speculations that it might be an advertisement.

Touted as the “biggest love story of 2025”, the upcoming project will combine elements of drama, action and romance, the makers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein! 2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon,” the caption of the video reads on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section, speculating what the new project might be about. “Kurkure Ad it seems,” one of them wrote. “This definitely isn’t Simmba 2,” another social media user commented. A user asked for an update on Golmaal 5 in the comments section.

Actor-comedian Siddharth Jadhav, who worked with Rohit in Cirkus, also commented with fire emojis. His Cirkus co-star Jacqueline Fernandez dropped fire-heart emojis.

Ranveer and Sara have starred in Rohit’s 2018 movie Simmba, an action comedy which takes place in the Singham cop universe. The film, which also starred Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn, amassed Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Sara was last seen in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya. She has Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a… Metro, in the pipeline. Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024).