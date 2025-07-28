MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Deepika Padukone named among ‘90+ Women Shaping Culture’ by The Shift

The Bollywood star joins global icons like Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish on prestigious list

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.07.25, 09:18 AM
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone File picture

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been featured in the prestigious ‘90+ Women Shaping Culture’ list curated by global cultural publication The Shift. The list recognises influential women who are shaping the future through their advocacy, artistry, and cultural impact.

Deepika, 39, was honoured for her continued advocacy of mental health awareness and women's empowerment, causes she has championed through public engagement and her foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Other internationally celebrated figures featured on the list include singer-actor Selena Gomez, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, Grammy-winning musicians Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

The Singham Again actres shared the news on her Instagram handle on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the recognition. “In tribute to the one and only Gloria Steinem and her 91 years of activism, The Shift is honoring 90 voices shaping our future. @theshiftison grateful for the honour…#TheShiftIsOn,” read the caption.

Over the past few years, Deepika has emerged as one of India’s most outspoken advocates for mental health. Through her non-profit, the Live Love Laugh Foundation, she has worked to destigmatise mental illness and promote education and awareness across communities.

Adding to her global recognition, Deepika is also set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, becoming the first Indian actor to be bestowed with the honour.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The 2024 action film featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

