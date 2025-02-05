‘Silsila’, ‘Chandni’, other Bollywood classics re-releasing in theatres this month

A slew of classic Bollywood romantic movies, including Silsila, Chandni, Awara and Aradhana, are set to return to the big screen this month, multiplex chain PVR INOX has announced.

Yash Chopra’s 1976 romance drama Kabhi Kabhie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee Gulzar, re-released in PVR INOX theatres on February 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a montage of teasers from the films on their official Instagram page, PVR INOX wrote, “This month of romance, let timeless love sweep you off your feet. We’re bringing iconic stories back to the big screen, including cult-classic Aradhana — now restored in stunning 4K by NFDC - National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.”

Yash Chopra’s 1981 romantic drama Silsila — starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rekha — will hit theatres on February 7, PVR INOX said. The film revolves around the love triangle of a romantic playwright, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), his wife Shobha (Jaya Bachchan), and his former sweetheart Chandni (Rekha).

Another Yash Chopra-directorial, Chandni, is set to re-release on the big screen on Valentine’s Day (February 14). The 1989 film stars Sridevi as Chandni Mathur, a young woman torn between two suitors – Rohit Gupta (Rishi Kapoor) and Lalit Khanna (Vinod Khanna).

Raj Kapoor’s 1951 crime drama Awara, starring the filmmaker and Nargis, will return to cinemas on February 21. Shakti Samanta’s 1969 blockbuster Aradhana, starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna, is set to re-release on February 28.

PVR INOX had earlier announced the re-release of Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Jab We Met (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Minnale (2001), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Premalu (2024), Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014), Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012), and Surya S/o Krishnan (2008) as part of their Valentine’s Film Festival.