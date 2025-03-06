‘Sikandar’ to ‘Nadaaniyan’: 10 most-anticipated Indian films and shows as per IDMb

Kanasondu Shuruvagide, Sikandar, Good Bad Ugly, Kanneda and Nadaaniyan have made it to IMDb’s 10 most-anticipated Indian movies and shows list, according to a list curated by the online entertainment database.

Kanasondu Shuruvagide

Kannada-language film Kanasondu Shuruvagide, which is releasing in theatres on March 7, tops the list. Starring Santhosh Billava and Thriller Manju, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of two dreamers.

Sikandar

Salman Khan is making a comeback with the massy actioner Sikandar this Eid and the film occupies the second position on IMDb’s list. Directed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty.

Good Bad Ugly

A Tamil action-comedy film starring Ajith Kumar alongside Trisha Krishnan, Good Bad Ugly is reportedly the official remake of The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil, a hit Korean flick. The teaser of the film might have evoked mixed reactions among fans, yet it has found its place at the third position on IMDb’s top 10 most-anticipated Indian films and shows list.

Kanneda

Set in Toronto, Canada in the 1990s, Kanneda is the story of a singer’s journey from being a street performer to a rising star. The stardom, however, leads him to dangerous and dark spaces where he might have to indulge in confrontations with others as well as himself. The web series, coming on JioHotstar, is directed by Chandan Arora and stars Parmish Verma, Navdeep Monga, Ranvir Shorey, Jasmin Bajwa and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Dupahiya

Starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Sparsh Shrivastava, Dupahiya is a slice-of-life dramedy set in a crime-free village of Bihar. It revolves around a family who buys a motorbike for dowry, which gets stolen before the wedding. The incident happens at a time when the village is preparing for the silver jubilee celebration of being crime free. Dupahiya is releasing on Amazon Prime on March 7.

Saaree

Directed by Giri Krishna Kamal, Saaree is a story of a psychotic person who falls for a girl he sees in a sari during a holiday with his friends. The film is written by Ram Gopal Verma. While the film is slated for a March release, the exact date is yet to be announced.

Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. In the upcoming Shauna Gautam-directed romcom, Ibrahim stars alongside Khushi Kapoor. Also starring Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza, the film is set to stream on Netflix from March 7.

Baida

Written by Sudhanshu Rai and directed by Puneet Sharma, Baida is a Hindi sci-fi supernatural thriller, which has created quite a buzz with its teaser. The cast includes Sudhanshu, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad and Sourabh Raaj Jain. The film is releasing in cinema halls on March 21.

L2: Empuraan

An action thriller starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, L2: Empuraan is part of a trilogy that began in 2019 with Lucifer. The screenplay of the film has been written by Murali Gopy. Slated to release on March 27, L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a key role in the film as well.

Mad Square

Directed and written by Kalyan Shankar, Mad Square is a Telugu mass entertainer which follows the story of three friends who share the most joyful years of their life at a college campus. The film, depicting a fun college life and hilarious moments, is releasing in theatres on March 28.