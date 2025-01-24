Ariana Grande shares childhood photo dressed as Dorothy Gale after Oscars nod for ‘Wicked’

Singer-actress Ariana Grande on Thursday shared a childhood photo of her dressed as Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, hours after bagging an Oscar nomination for the 2024 film Wicked, her first as an actress.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked chronicles the events prior to Dorothy’s arrival in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Ariana penned a heartfelt note alongside the picture, thanking her Wicked director Jon M. Chu and co-star Cynthia Erivo. “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered,” the Side to Side singer wrote.

Taking a trip down memory lane and addressing her younger self, Ariana wrote, “I’m so proud of you, tiny.”

Thanking Jon M. Chu for giving her the opportunity to feature in Wicked, Ariana wrote, “Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family.”

Expressing her love for Erivo, the 7 Rings singer added, "I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. Your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always.”

In the best actress in a supporting role, Ariana is nominated for her role as Glinda in Wicked alongside Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

With a total of 10 nods this year, Wicked ties with The Brutalist for the second most-nominated project this year. Emilia Pérez occupies the first position with 13 nominations in total.

Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, has received a nomination for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked. “I often get asked what I would say to my younger self. Well today there’s nothing to be said. She is smiling, beaming, glowing from ear to ear. That speaks volumes,” she wrote in a note on Instagram, expressing gratitude to The Academy and her co-stars.

For Ariana, Erivo wrote, “To my sister, @arianagrande, what a joy it is to be here with you watching as you ascend and amaze and become the actress you were meant to be. Congratulations first time nominee, I’m so so proud of you!! There is no one in the world I would have wanted to do this with more than you.”

Following the success of the first part of Wicked, a sequel titled Wicked: For Good is set to hit theatres on November 21.