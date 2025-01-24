MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Siddharth Anand shares cryptic post on X, netizens say he is taking a jibe at ‘Sky Force’

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, ‘Sky Force’ is fronted by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.25, 03:18 PM
Siddharth Anand’s cryptic X post prompted netizens to speculate if he is taking a dig at Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’

Siddharth Anand’s cryptic X post prompted netizens to speculate if he is taking a dig at Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’ IMDb

Aerial action film Fighter director Siddharth Anand shared a cryptic X post on ‘insecurity’ on Thursday, prompting netizens to speculate if he is taking a dig at Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, which hit theatres today.

“Hahahaha. Insecurity hits new lows. I feel so important today. Have faith in your own self. Come on you. An old saying - By blowing off another candle, won’t make yours burn brighter. But alas,” Siddharth wrote on X on Thursday.

Social media users immediately reacted to the post, saying that Siddharth was jeering at Sky Force, which allegedly borrows several scenes from his last release Fighter (2024), starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

“Who will win the final battle? Fighter or Skyforce? Let's wait for the lifetime BO,” wrote one social media user, while another commented, “After watching the trailer just felt a copy of Ajay Devgan Bhuj and Hrithik's Fighter.”

Both Sky Force and Fighter are aerial actioners. While Sky Force explores the bond between two Indian Air Force officers, T.K. Vijaya (Veer Pahariya) and K.O. Ahuja (Akshay Kumar), Fighter is a fictionalised retelling of a series of military events involving India and Pakistan.

According to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk, Fighter earned Rs 212.73 crore nett at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Sky Force had amassed approximately Rs 2.31 crore nett in India by the time this report was filed.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Siddharth Anand Sky Force (2024)
