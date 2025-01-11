‘Bigg Boss 18’: Shrutika Arjun eliminated ahead of January 19 grand finale

Shrutika Arjun bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 18 house after securing the least number of audience votes during an eviction task on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Friday. Shrutika was nominated alongside Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal for elimination.

Shrutika, known for her vibrant personality and bold demeanour, was one of the most entertaining contestants of the season. From her very first day in the house, Shrutika's quirky charm resonated with the audience. Throughout the season, she remained unafraid to engage in confrontations with fellow housemates, including Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Karanveer Mehra. Her close friendship with Chum Darang was also widely appreciated by fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the eviction task, Bigg Boss brought in a live audience inside the house. The nominated contestants — Shrutika, Chaahat and Rajat — were given an opportunity to appeal to the audience for votes. Rajat Dalal, in particular, delivered an emotional address, sharing personal struggles from his past. Rajat further explained his decision to play an individual game, highlighting his isolation within the house. He expressed hope that his journey in the Bigg Boss house would mark a turning point in his life.

Shrutika’s elimination sparked discussions among the remaining contestants regarding the potential top five finalists. Shilpa Shirodkar, while conversing with Chum, expressed her strong disapproval of Rajat. Calling him "fake", she said she would not like to be in touch with Rajat after the show ends.

Shilpa also alleged that Rajat had reached out to Digvijay Rathee before entering the show to seek support from his fanbase. Chum accused him of being dishonest and manipulative.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is slated to take place on January 19. The top eight contestants of the season are Rajat, Chaahat, Chum, Shilpa, Karan, Vivian, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.