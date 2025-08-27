Shreyas Talpade on 20 years of 'Iqbal': 'This is where it all began'

Actor Shreyas Talpade on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his movie "Iqbal", saying the cricket drama made a huge impact on his career.

“Iqbal”, directed by filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, was Talpade's breakout movie and featured the actor as Iqbal Saeed Khan, an aspiring deaf and mute cricketer who dreams of playing for the Indian national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old actor shared throwback pictures from the movie on his Instagram handle.

"This is where it all began! Thank you for being the biggest support in my career and making an impact in my life," Talpade captioned the photos.

"Iqbal" also featured Shweta Basu Prasad as Iqbal's sister Khadija and Naseeruddin Shah as his mentor Mohit Mishra as well as late actor Girish Karnad.

Post "Iqbal", Talpade featured in films such as "Dor", "Om Shanti Om", "Welcome to Sajjanpur", "Golmaal" franchise, "Housefull 2" and "Kaun Pravin Tambe?" and most recently "Housefull 5".

He will next feature in "Welcome to the Jungle", co-starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Johny Lever.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.