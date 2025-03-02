MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shraddha Kapoor attends wedding ceremony with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, videos go viral

The 37-year-old actress was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.03.25, 01:22 PM
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at a wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, show videos that have gone viral on social media.

A short clip, shared by a fan account, shows Shraddha greeting guests at the ceremony. She looked gorgeous in a golden sequined sharara set. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a grey suit to the event.

Shraddha and Rahul also posed for a picture with the newlyweds at the ceremony.

Shraddha took to Instagram to share photos of her outfit. The carousel also includes pictures which show the 37-year-old actress enjoying tea and panipuris at the wedding.

“I forgot to count but then remembered that you can have unlimited panipuris at a wedding,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Recently, speculations were rife about Shraddha and Rahul’s breakup. However, Shraddha put all such rumours to rest by sharing a photo from a vada pav date with Rahul. Tagging him on her Instagram story, she wrote, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. Rahul, on the other hand, is a writer and assistant director, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011).

