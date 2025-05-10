‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ shoot begins, release date out; watch teaser

Shooting for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the sixth instalment in the monster-verse, has begun, the makers announced on Friday, dropping a teaser of the film.

The 43-second-long video shows an office belonging to Monarch, the secretive group responsible for monitoring the massive, city-leveling creatures known as Titans. In the office, a computer displays a real phone number that fans can call to hear an automated message. The number is 240-666-2724.

“Please stand by. Your call is very important to us. #GodzillaXKong: Supernova | Now in production. Only in theaters March 26, 2027. Report a Titan Sighting. Call (240) MON-ARCH,” reads the caption on X.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is a sequel to 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Dan Stevens returns as Trapper, joined by new cast members Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “I’m very excited about this! Can't wait.” Another fan commented, “Let Godzilla have the spotlight this time.”

In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released on March 29, 2024, archenemies-turned-allies Kong and Godzilla join forces to confront a colossal threat that any one of the mighty monsters cannot fight alone.

The 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong started the epic crossover where the two monsters faced off and eventually joined forces to save the Earth.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is scheduled to hit theatres on March 26, 2027.