‘Indu’ Season 3: Shoot begins for Hoichoi mystery thriller starring Ishaa Saha

Filming has commenced for the third season of Hoichoi mystery thriller series Indu, starring Ishaa Saha in the titular role, the streamer announced on Sunday.

“We turned our DMs into a video! We swear the season is coming soon. Indu 3 filming now,” the streaming platform wrote on X alongside a one-minute-18-second announcement teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Sahana Dutta, Indu is a story about a woman whose marriage is full of secrets. From finding a poisonous leaf in her wedding paraphernalia to receiving physical threats, everything tries to deter her from entering this marriage, but she does anyway, to find the root of the problem.

While Sayantan Ghosal directed the first season of this show, Abhimanyu Mukherjee helmed the second season.

Alongside Ishaa, the series also features Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Manali Manisha Dey, Chandraniv Mukhopadhyay, Manasi Sinha, Payel De, Mimi Dutta, Judhajit Sarkar and Tanika Basu in key roles.

Post Indu’s Season 1 premiere in October 2021, the anticipation of what is going to happen next kept viewers on the edge. The second season dropped in 2023. While Indu uncovered buried secrets about her in-laws in the first season, the second instalment witnessed the mysterious murder of her husband.