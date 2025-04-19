Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan’s slice-of-life drama ‘Piku’ re-releasing in theatres

Shoojit Sircar’s 2015 slice-of-life dramedy Piku starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan is set to re-release in theatres on May 9 to mark the film’s 10th anniversary, the actress announced on Saturday.

Remembering co-star Irrfan Khan, Deepika shared a video on Instagram that featured Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor urged fans to go and watch the film in the nearby theatres on May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika also penned a note alongside the video, in which she remembered Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020. “A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…” the actress wrote alongside the video.

Piku, originally released on May 8, 2015, features Deepika Padukone as Piku, a 30-year-old architect, and Amitabh Bachchan as her ageing but cantankerous father, Bhaskor Banerjee. The film tells a heartwarming story about their bond despite their conflicting ideologies and petty squabbles.

After Bhaskor falls ill, they embark on a road trip to Kolkata, accompanied by their house help, Budhan (Balendra Singh), and Rana (Irrfan Khan), a cab business owner. During the journey, they tolerate Bhaskor’s eccentricities and emotional baggage.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film also stars Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghuvir Yadav in pivotal roles. The background score of the film was composed by Anupam Roy.

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 alongside Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur. The actor, who was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, is also hosting the 16th season of the popular television series Kaun Banega Crorepati.