In a letter to Irrfan Khan, Shoojit Sircar says he has now become a ‘guardian’ to Babil

In a letter to Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary on Tuesday, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said he has now become a guardian-like figure to the late actor's eldest son Babil Khan.

Sircar added that he and Babil often play football together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Irfaan, I wanted to let you know that Babil and Ayan are doing well. Babil and I play football together, and I’ve become a bit of a guardian to him,” Sircar wrote on Instagram, adding that he and producer Ronnie Screwvala have just finished a project with Babil.

“Don’t worry, I’m looking out for him. Sutapa and I talk often. Me and Ronnie, we’ve just finished a film project with Babil. He’s growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry. I’m sure he’s on the right path, just like you always envisioned,” added the 58-year-old filmmaker.

Sircar, who collaborated with Irrfan on the 2015 film Piku, also recalled their cherished moments together, particularly their shared love for jhal muri and deep conversations about life.

“I miss our jhal muri sessions and the laughter we shared. Your discussions on the magic of life were always fascinating. I cherish those moments,” he wrote, reminiscing about their long philosophical discussions on life and death when Irrfan was undergoing cancer treatment in London.

“I’ve got the books you recommended, and I often think about our discussions on life and death. Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory. It’s not easy living every day without you; there’s a huge vacuum,” wrote the National Award-winning filmmaker.

Sircar’s last directorial venture, I Want to Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, released in theatres on November 22 last year. The film is now available to rent on Prime Video.

Piku marked Shoojit’s only collaboration with Irrfan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Babil Khan recently starred in Amit Golani’s latest ZEE5 cyber thriller Logout.