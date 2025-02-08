Subhashree Ganguly to headline Subhrajit Mitra’s historical drama ‘Rayabaghini Bhabashankari’

After Devi Chaudhurani, Bengali filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra is set to bring another powerful historical figure to the big screen. His next film, Rayabaghini Bhabashankari, will depict the life of the 16th-century queen of Bengal, with Tollywood star Subhashree Ganguly in the lead role.

This film is part of Mitra’s ambitious ‘Queens of Bengal’ trilogy, which aims to highlight the remarkable women from Bengal’s history. The trilogy began with Devi Chaudhurani. Rayabaghini Bhabashankari is the second installment.

The official announcement was made on Friday with the release of a poster of the upcoming film. Mitra will handle the research, screenplay, dialogues and production design, and direction for Rayabaghini Bhabashankari.

Subhashree Ganguly was last seen in Raj Chakrabarty’s Shontaan where she played the role of a lawyer. Mitra is currently awaiting the release of Devi Chaudhurani,starring Srabanti Chatterjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee, slated to hit cinemas on May 1.

Who was Rani Bhabashankari?

Rani Bhabashankari was the ruler of the Bhurishrestha Kingdom in Bengal. Born to Dinanath Chaudhuri, a respected military leader, she was trained in warfare from childhood. She excelled in horse riding, swordsmanship, and archery, growing into a formidable warrior.

Her bravery caught the attention of King Rudranarayan, who married her. As queen, she played a crucial role in military administration, modernizing the army and fortifications. After Rudranarayan’s death, she managed state affairs while raising their son, Pratapnarayan.

A treacherous commander, Chaturbhuj Chakravarti, conspired with Pathan general Osman Khan to overthrow her. However, Bhabashankari and her forces successfully defended against the attack. Her valour earned the respect of Emperor Akbar, who honoured her with the title ‘Rayabaghini’.