Shondhe naamey from Killbill Society is a delightful love song

Close on the heels of the romantic number Bhalobeshey basho naa, the makers of the upcoming film Killbill Society dropped its third song. Anupam Roy has written, composed and sung this song, titled Shondhe naamey. Like Bhalobeshey basho naa, Shondhe naamey also celebrates the quirky, unconventional love affair between Mrityunjoy Kar and Poorna Aich, respectively portrayed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee. Known for his vivid, powerful and evocative lyrics that explore romantic, intimate themes, in Shondhe naamey Roy has created a song that recalls the adorable love anthems of the yesteryears that were full of joy, excitement and optimism. The unmistakable influence of Western pop tunes of the 1960s and ‘70s with their irregular rhythms and cadences gives the song an old-world charm and quality typical of that era, accentuated by the lyrical melody of the saxophone, which evokes the lively party vibes of that golden period.

The video of the song depicts the lovers taking a walk in a cemetery, pausing to sit on a fallen tree trunk lying at the edge of a grove adjacent to it. Mrityunjoy sings the song for Poorna, playing on his guitar while she sits listening quietly. While Mrityunjoy is clearly in a cheerful and romantic mood, Poorna expresses a mix of emotions that are difficult to decipher. Her expressions range from the calm to anxious, or even gloomy and annoyed. Perhaps Mrityunjoy is trying in vain to cheer her up by singing her a song after they have had a tiff. Towards the end of the song, Poorna also appears to express mock exasperation at her lover’s attempts to make her smile.

Shondhe naamey is a sweet, romantic and carefree song that frankly expresses a lover’s feelings for his beloved. The straightforward simplicity of its lyrics appeal to the heart and soul, and create a mellow, light-hearted atmosphere unlike in Bhalobeshey basho naa, where there is a definite melancholic undercurrent. Yet the lover’s hypothetical questions to his beloved adds a playful, mischievous touch to the song, also offering a glimpse into the authenticity of their relationship and to the easy chemistry that the actors will display throughout the film.

Bringing together the audience’s favourite combination of Anupam, Parambrata and Srijit Mukherji, who directs Killbill Society, Shondhe naamey is expected to climb to the top of the music charts and become a part of every Bengali music lover’s playlist for this season.