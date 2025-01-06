Golden Globes 2025: Shogun, Baby Reindeer, Hacks top television categories

The historical drama Shōgun swept the television categories, securing four major wins including best television drama, at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles on Monday (Indian time).

Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd’s semi-autobiographical exploration of his experience with a stalker, was recognised as the best limited series, anthology, or television movie.

Hacks, a comedy about the dynamic between a stand-up legend and her protégée, won best television series in the musical or comedy category and earned Jean Smart the award for best actress in a comedy or musical television series.

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada won best actor in a television drama for his portrayal of an ambitious nobleman in Shōgun, while co-star Anna Sawai earned abest actress in a television drama for her role as his character’s translator. Tadanobu Asano took home the prize for best supporting actor.

Jeremy Allen White, absent from the ceremony, was awarded best actor in a television comedy for his performance as a chef in The Bear. Colin Farrell won best actor in a limited series, anthology, or television movie for his portrayal of the titular gangster in The Penguin, while Jodie Foster claimed the award for best actress in the same category for her role as a sharp yet guarded detective in True Detective: North Country.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a television series (Drama) - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best supporting female actor on television - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best supporting male actor on television - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best male actor in a television series (musical or comedy) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best standup comedy on television - Ali Won, Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology or television film - Colin Farrel, The Penguin

Best female actor in television limited series, anthology or television film - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best television series (drama) — Shogun

Best television series (comedy or musical) — Hacks

Best television limited series, anthology or television film - Baby Reindeer